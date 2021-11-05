Player Observations After Sixers Close Out Back to Back vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers threw cold water on the Chicago Bulls' hot start on Wednesday by defeating them 103-98. Philly didn't have too much time to celebrate and soak in the victory, though. On the same night the Sixers hosted the Bulls, they traveled to Detroit as they were set to face the Pistons the following night.

24 hours later, the Sixers were gearing up for tip-off once again. Lately, the Sixers have had a trend of facing teams while missing a handful of players, and nothing changed on Thursday night.

Tobias Harris and Danny Green were ruled out early, along with Ben Simmons, who has yet to debut for the Sixers this season. Hours later, second-year guard, Isaiah Joe was entered into the health and safety protocol.

Although the entire Sixers roster got tested and everything came back clean, two more players were added to the injury report as Furkan Korkmaz was dealing with wrist soreness and Joel Embiid was recovering from a right knee injury which has affected him through the first stretch of the season.

Korkmaz didn't take the court on Thursday, but Embiid did. With a starting lineup of Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers were playing with a next-man-up mentality just as they have been for the last few games.

It wasn't the prettiest outing for the Sixers, but a strong second-half performance on both sides of the ball was vital in the Sixers' ability to win back-to-back games against the Bulls and the Pistons. After outscoring Detroit 109-98, the Sixers advanced to 7-2 on the season. Now, let's assess the Sixers' individual efforts.

The Starters

Shake Milton

For the first time this season, Milton was called up to the starting lineup with Korkmaz sitting out. Ever since he returned from an ankle injury, Milton has looked sharp and as confident as ever. Nothing changed on Thursday. After garnering a season-high of 33 minutes of playing time, Milton shot 7-13 from the field and totaled for 16 points. It's too early to tell if Milton has a chance to win a spot in the starting lineup in the near future, but he'll surely see his minutes increase soon enough, even when the Sixers return to full strength.

Matisse Thybulle

A classic Matisse Thybulle performance on Thursday. Flashy on the defensive side of the ball with three blocks and pretty quiet on the offensive end with just five points. A positive sign was seeing Thybulle attempt seven shots, with four of them coming from beyond the arc. This year, Thybulle has been pretty gun-shy from the field. Thursday was the second time this season Thybulle took at least seven shots from the field. Shots weren't falling, but at least his lack of scoring wasn't a result of passing up opportunities.

Joel Embiid

On Wednesday, Embiid acknowledged that his shooting wasn't up to par. Is it the new basketball? Embiid claims that might be it. As he attempts to adjust, the Sixers center is shooting through his woes. On Thursday, he still wasn't as sharp as he was last season. In 30 minutes, Embiid got up 15 shots. He only drained six of them. The four-time All-Star seemed frustrated more often than not on Thursday as his shot was off, and his steady foul-hunting was unsuccessful. He'll get Friday off and have an opportunity to get refreshed before Saturday's rematch in Chicago.

Seth Curry

Shots aren't falling for some guys in Philadelphia? Seth Curry can't relate. The starting guard's scorching hot start to the season continued on Thursday as Curry shot 50-percent from deep and collected 23 points in 36 minutes. On Wednesday, Curry was Philly's closer. On Thursday, he got the scoring started as 18 of his 23 points came in the first half.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey's relentless work ethic and conditioning paid off against Detroit as he was asked to play all but four minutes of Thursday's game. He scored 20 points, shooting 8-12 from the field. He also collected five assists and only turned the ball over once in 44 minutes of action. Typically, people don't want to work on their birthday, but Maxey clocked in for a long shift on his 21st and helped the Sixers pick up a win.

The Bench

Georges Niang

He didn't have an excellent night on the stat sheet. Although he was one of five players to notch double-digit scoring on Thursday, Niang had a rough shooting night as he went 4-11 from the field and drained just three of his ten three-pointers. However, Niang's energy has been contagious on the court for the Sixers, and he was an underrated defender as well, checking out as a plus-18.

Andre Drummond

The boobirds in Detroit didn't phase the veteran big man on Thursday. He had a quietly decent night as he notched eight points and came down with ten rebounds while collecting three assists.

Paul Reed

Last year's G League MVP has benefitted from his team being undermanned lately. Thursday night, Paul Reed checked in for his season-high of 14 minutes. He didn't flash brilliance on the offensive end, but he was a workhorse on the boards as he collected nine rebounds.