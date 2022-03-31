Skip to main content
76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

Following a successful week with wins over the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers ran into some issues with two matchups against the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.

As they closed out last week’s slate of games in Phoenix against the Suns, the Sixers took on a ten-point loss as they struggled to execute down the stretch in their Sunday night battle.

Two nights later, the Sixers returned to the court to host the Milwaukee Bucks in South Philly. Similar to Sunday’s game, the Sixers controlled the game through the first half and into the third quarter but struggled to keep their position out in front when the fourth quarter rolled around.

While the Sixers prevented another double-digit loss, they failed to force overtime or complete a game-winning three-point shot. With that loss against Milwaukee, the Sixers picked up their second-straight loss.

On Thursday, the Sixers return to the court to face the Detroit Pistons on the road. Thursday’s game marks the third time the Sixers and the Pistons will meet this year. In both games against each other earlier this season, the Sixers came out on top.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pistons battle it out once again? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Location: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pistons TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pistons Listen: 97.1 The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -500, DET +375

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_17987160_168388689_lowres
News

FS1 Host Claims Simmons Drama Should Factor Into Embiid's MVP Case

By Justin Grasso53 minutes ago
USATSI_17093221_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Pistons: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17987158_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Responded to Doc Rivers' Request In Bucks Matchup

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17410333_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Celtics, Bucks Could Clinch Spot on Thursday

By Justin Grasso5 hours ago
USATSI_17126310_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Rivers 'Almost' Went With Paul Reed vs. Bucks Before Utilizing Millsap

By Justin Grasso7 hours ago
USATSI_17868074_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Unsure if Sixers Could've Survived Simmons Saga For Rest of the Year

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_17987886_168388689_lowres
News

Did Embiid, Rivers See a Silver Lining in Tight Losses vs. Bucks, Suns?

By Justin GrassoMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17595638_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Celtics, Heat Could Clinch Spot on Wednesday

By Justin GrassoMar 30, 2022