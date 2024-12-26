76ers Players React to Caleb Martin’s Insta Post After Beating Celtics
Wednesday’s Christmas Day game was a big moment for Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin.
As the veteran forward has dealt with injuries throughout the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, he’s been shaky from a production standpoint as he powered through the setbacks.
After getting a three-day stretch of absences recently, Martin has been back on the court for the last three games. In matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs, Martin appeared on the court for under 30 minutes.
On Wednesday, he clocked in for nearly 38 minutes in Boston, collecting his first start since November. It’s safe to say Nick Nurse’s decision to roll out Martin in the starting five was a successful one.
76ers Players Praise Caleb Martin
@caleb_martin10: MERRY MFN CHRISTMAS ‼️
@drummond: BOSTON KILLER 🤌🏾🔥
@sixers: killaaaaaa
@guerschon___: Shooter shoot 🔫🔥
@drummond: “This why we brought you here” 🙏
@jedwards3_: Undertaker
@tyresemaxey: Undertaker
When the Sixers signed Martin via free agency over the summer, his past of having plenty of personal success on the court against the Celtics was pinpointed.
Considering the Sixers lost all but one of their games against the Celtics last season, getting a player like Martin on the team would surely help them boost their odds of defeating the defending champs. Wednesday’s game is just another regular season bout, but Martin certainly lived up to the preseason hype of being a dominant player against Boston.
In 37 minutes, Martin made 73 percent of his shots from the field. He knocked down seven of his nine threes, finishing the game with 23 points on offense.
The Sixers entered Wednesday’s matchup as underdogs, but they came out on top with a 118-114 victory. They are still climbing a long way up the Eastern Conference standings, but at 11-17, the Sixers are closing in on entering the Play-In picture.