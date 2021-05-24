76ers Playoff Watch: Atlanta Hawks Upset New York Knicks in Game 1

The Philadelphia 76ers started their 2021 NBA Playoff run on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Washington Wizards. Like most games, this past weekend, the Sixers and the Wizards kept it interesting throughout the matchup as the game remained close for all four quarters.

But the Sixers managed to pull off the victory as they defeated Washington 125-118 to move to 1-0 in the series. The following Eastern Conference playoff matchup tipped off hours later as the fourth-seeded New York Knicks hosted the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

Considering the home-court advantage factor, many believed the Knicks were primed to pick up their first playoff win since the 2012-2013 season. But the Atlanta Hawks didn't plan to show up to The Garden ready to roll over because they weren't at home.

Right out of the gate, the Hawks proved they were ready to rumble as they outscored the Knicks 24-16 in the first quarter of action. New York sensed the urgency and bounced back in quarter two as their bench unit stepped up and helped contribute to 28 of New York's 34 second-quarter points.

Although Atlanta had a two-point lead going into halftime, the Knicks were the better team to start the second half as they got out in front and led the Hawks 73-71 going into the final period of the evening.

During the fourth quarter, an offensive duel ensued at Madison Square Garden as Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young intended to shush the crowd that heckled him hard all night long. Playing a little over half of the final quarter's minutes, Young knocked down two of his three field-goal attempts and got to the free-throw line five times, shooting nine-for-nine from the stripe totaling for 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Knicks bet on their veteran bench shooter Alec Burks as he had the hot hand late in the game. By keeping Burks on the floor for the entire fourth quarter, the Knicks saw their veteran churn out 18 points off of eight shots.

However, Burks' dominant fourth-quarter performance wasn't enough. By outscoring the Knicks 36-32 in the fourth quarter, the Hawks collected a 107-105 victory over New York. Trae Young's 32-point playoff debut helped his team form the upset and get a one-game lead over the Knicks to kick off the postseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.