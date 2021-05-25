76ers Playoff Watch: Milwaukee Bucks Destroy Miami Heat in Game 2

After an eventful weekend filled with series openers, the Philadelphia 76ers ended their weekend off with a win over the Washington Wizards. On Monday, the Sixers and the Wizards had the day off.

Therefore, all eyes were on another Eastern Conference matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. These two teams opened their series up on Saturday afternoon.

The first game between the Bucks and the Heat opened the postseason up with a bang as four quarters just wasn't enough to settle the score. After Heat standout Jimmy Butler hit a clutch bucket to force overtime, the Bucks and the Heat needed a fifth quarter to find a winner.

Although Milwaukee nearly got upset in the first game, they squeaked out the win over the Heat, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. On Monday night, the two teams reconvened at the Fiserv Forum for Game 2. The first game might've spoiled basketball fans too much as the results of Game 2 weren't nearly the same.

Right out of the gate, the Bucks were playing on an entirely different level compared to the Heat. In the first quarter alone, the Bucks outscored Miami 46-20. While games are never decided in the first 12 minutes of action, a 26-point margin early on is extremely difficult to make a comeback from.

The Heat played much better offensively in the second quarter, but they still trailed 27 points heading into the half. At that point, it was clear the Heat needed a miracle to shrink that deficit in the second half.

Miami simply didn't have the tools to get it done. After getting outscored in the third quarter, Milwaukee had a comfortable 107-78 lead heading into the final quarter. Winning by such a large margin, the Bucks managed to get their key players some rest late in the game and allowed reserves to take over.

In the end, the Heat could no longer delay the inevitable as they took on a 132-98 loss in Game 2. With that defeat, the Bucks move to 2-0 in the first round over the sixth-seeded Heat. While the Heat will get a boost for Thursday's game since the series will move to South Beach, it's going to take a lot more than having the crowd on their side to avoid finding themselves in an 0-3 slump in round one.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.