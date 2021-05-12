76ers Playoff Watch: Nets' James Harden Set to Return Before Postseason

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season to no surprise. As they have some of the best players in the league on the roster, Brooklyn's success didn't shock anybody this year.

Although Brooklyn's been on a roll from the jump, they aren't perfect. Throughout the year, the team's big three, which consists of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, have barely played alongside each other.

Lately, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been getting reps with each other, but the in-season trade acquisition James Harden has been nursing a significant hamstring injury. Harden missed just his third game with the Nets on April 1.

When he missed the following game two nights later, it marked the first time he would miss consecutive games for Brooklyn. Although he returned the following night after missing a second-straight game, Harden lasted just under five minutes on the court against the New York Knicks. And that's the last the Nets saw him.

For Brooklyn's last 18 games, Harden has been absent. It was becoming unclear whether he'd suit up for the Nets again or not this regular season, but it seems the sharpshooter's return is nearing.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, Harden's return could finally come on Wednesday when the Nets face the San Antonio Spurs at home. Per Brooklyn's injury report, Harden is questionable and will be viewed as a game-time decision on Wednesday. If he gets clearance, it will mark just the eighth game this season the superstar trio of Irving, Durant, and Harden will play together.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

