76ers Podcast: Absent Ben Simmons Dominates Sixers Media Day

The entire Philadelphia 76ers roster returned to their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, on Monday. Well, most of them did, at least.

As expected, the Sixers were missing a key member of the organization for the team's first media day since the 2019-2020 offseason. Back in August, Sixers guard Ben Simmons notified key members of the organization that he wouldn't be showing up to team activities as he wanted to be traded.

On Monday, he stuck by his word and skipped out on media day. Considering it was the first time Simmons missed the event since he joined the 76ers years ago, members of the organization had to field tons of questions from local reporters.

Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated and Kevin McCormick of ClutchPoints discussed the long and eventful day on the latest episode of the Bleav in 76ers podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network.

From Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers' joint press conference to the reactions from key team leaders such as Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, Grasso and McCormick break down the team's response to Simmons' unsurprising but significant absence.

Listen Here

"Bleav in 76ers" is available for FREE on ALL major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, etc.

Episode Breakdown

How Was the Energy In the Building for Day One?

Daryl Morey's Confirmation of Ben Simmons' Summer Trade Request

Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey Confirm They Want Ben Simmons Back to Work

Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid Discuss the "Canceled" Players Meeting

Joel Embiid's Disappointment

Is Ben Simmons "Done" With Joel Embiid Pairing?