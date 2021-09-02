76ers Podcast: Are We Nearing the End of the Ben Simmons Trade Saga?

When the Philadelphia 76ers dropped Game 7 to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Ben Simmons was already gearing up for an offseason filled with trade rumors as he struggled throughout the seven-game series.

During his postgame interview, Simmons made it clear he wanted to stay in Philly despite the second-round loss and the negative reactions from the fans following his rough final game. Fast forward a couple of months later and that no longer seems to be the case.

In the latest episode of The Bleav in 76ers Podcast, Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss the latest happenings in the Ben Simmons trade saga as they've done all offseason long.

What started as a one-way desire on the Sixers' end to trade Simmons for another All-Star caliber player has now turned into a frustrated All-Star wanting out of his situation. And in order to get his way, Simmons is reportedly willing to hold out from training camp and refuses to play another minute in a Sixers uniform again.

As there is a reported staredown between Simmons' reps and the Sixers' front office, Philly's other All-Star Joel Embiid got in on the action on Wednesday as he took to Twitter to set the record straight on reports involving himself and Simmons, and also urged 76ers fans to be better.

Grasso and McCormick discuss it all in this week's episode, which you can stream on Spotify or an alternative option listed below.

Listen Here

"Bleav in 76ers" is available for FREE on ALL major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, etc.

Episode Breakdown

Ben Simmons' Big Meeting in LA

Has Simmons Played His Final Minutes in Philly?

Is Simmons Right for Wanting Out at This Point?

Joel Embiid Chimes in on the Reports