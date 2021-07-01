76ers Podcast: Simmons Trade Rumors, the Dame Discussion

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run might've ended, but the offseason speculation is just getting started. Following a rough showing in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has been the talk of the NBA as of late as the trade rumors are already starting to fly.

Just as the Simmons trade rumors get fired up, another star out on the West Coast is also dealing with his own set of problems within his organization. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard hasn't formally requested a trade just yet, but there's been tons of speculation that could happen any day now.

As the Sixers certainly have a need for a player like Lillard to match Joel Embiid up with, many are calling for the Sixers to send a trade package featuring Ben Simmons to the Blazers in exchange for Portland's longtime superstar point guard.

If Lillard does in fact become available, should the 76ers go all in for the All-Star? Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss the possibility on the latest episode of "Bleav in 76ers", hosted by the Bleav Podcast Network.

Simmons Trade Rumors & the Dame Discussion

Episode Breakdown

Play-by-Play Announcer Marc Zumoff Retires After 27 Seasons

Sixers CEO Scott O'Neil Steps Down After Eight Years

What's the Latest on Ben Simmons Trade Rumors?

Analyzing the Damian Lillard Debacle in Portland

Sam Cassell Gets an Interview With the Wizards