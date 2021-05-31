76ers Podcast: Get the Brooms Ready, Sixers Could Sweep Wizards on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers' first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards hasn't been very close. After cracking the eighth seed through the NBA's Play-In tournament a few weeks back, many believed the Sixers would receive stiff competition from the Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal-led Wizards.

But the Sixers weren't concerned. Coming into the postseason with a week's worth of rest and motivated to take care of business quickly, the 76ers got off to a solid start with a tight win over the Wizards in Game 1.

When Game 2 rolled around, Washington didn't stand a chance. By the time the game reached the fourth quarter last Wednesday, the Sixers had a strong enough lead to allow reserves to enter the game, giving starters some rest.

In Game 3's matchup on Saturday night, the Sixers dominated once again through three quarters and rested starters when the final period approached. Now, the Sixers and the Wizards will face each other again for Game 4 on Monday night.

Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick of the 'Bleav in 76ers' podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network recapped Philly's Game 3 dominance and predicted a first-round sweep as Monday's game approaches.

Episode 3: Get the Brooms Ready, Sixers Take a 3-0 Lead

Topics:

I. Sixers fans Swarm Capital One Arena in D.C.

II. Embiid, Sixers Dominate Game 3

III. Sixers Refuse to Celebrate

IV. Who's the Better Matchup, Knicks or Hawks?

V. The Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton Minutes

VI. What's Going on With Shake?

VII. Game 4 Predictions