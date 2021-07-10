76ers Podcast: Danny Green's Comments, Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Sports Illustrated home
76ers Podcast: Discussing Green's Controversial Comments, Simmons Trade Rumors

76ers Podcast: Discussing Green's Controversial Comments, Simmons Trade Rumors

It has been an interesting offseason so far, to say the least for the Philadelphia 76ers. Following an extremely disappointing Game 7 loss in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks, the trade rumors already started heating up in Philly as Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons turned in a forgettable performance throughout the series.

Although the rumors haven't gone away entirely, the Simmons trade talks have simmered down a bit as we're still in the very early stages of the offseason. Perhaps, Sixers veteran Danny Green has something to do with that.

Recently, the veteran sharpshooter made some comments and suggestions for Sixers fans after spending one season in Philly. Although what he said shouldn't necessarily classify as controversial, Philly fans did not take what he said very well as he suggested they need to be more supportive through the tough times.

On this episode of the Bleav in 76ers Podcast hosted by the Bleav Podcast Network, Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss Green's comments and attempt to explain where he's coming from. In addition, Grasso and McCormick talk about one team that's been frequently in the mix of Ben Simmons trade rumors throughout the offseason so far as they try to make sense of it. 

Danny Green's Comments & Ben Simmons Rumors

"Bleav in 76ers" is available for FREE on ALL major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, etc. 

Episode Breakdown

  • Let Ben Simmons Live
  • Danny's Green's "Controversial" Comments
  • Ben Simmons, Minnesota Timberwolves Trade Rumors
  • Sam Cassell Out on Wizards' Head Coach Job

