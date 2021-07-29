76ers Podcast: Discussing 2021 NBA Draft and the Simmons Saga

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to move their first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. While Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey couldn't confirm whether or not the team would keep the 28th overall selection last month, all signs are beginning to point towards the Sixers moving the pick rather than using it.

On the latest episode of the Bleav in 76ers Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss what the Sixers could do with the 28th pick if they decide to hold onto it and everything shakes out perfectly.

But with tons of rumors heavily indicating the pick will get moved, they discuss more pressing topics such as Toronto Raptors' impending free agent Kyle Lowry and the situation with Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, as they've both been major names linked to the Sixers over the last week.

Of course, the Ben Simmons saga was a topic this week as well. As it's becoming more and more clear that Simmons is likely to get moved at some point before next season, the guys break down everything Simmons related from the teams who are gaining the most traction in trade talks with the Sixers to the potential players they could get in return for him.

What Will the Sixers do With the 28th Pick & The Ben Simmons Saga

EPISODE BREAKDOWN

What're the Sixers' chances of trading Pick No. 28?

If they keep the pick, who is the best choice for the Sixers?

Sixers showing interest in Kyle Lowry?

Who is Philly competing with in the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes?

Bradley Beal HASN'T requested a trade just yet

Will the Sixers have interest in Beal?

Explaining the Sixers' steep asking price for Ben Simmons

Which team is in the lead for Simmons?