76ers Podcast: Is Shake Milton Back? Sixers Even Series With Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Tuesday night to host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 of the second-round series. After taking a shocking loss in Game 1, the Sixers admitted they needed to get back to playing their style of basketball.

Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks admitted they expected a much-more aggressive Sixers team coming into Game 2. Sure enough, they got it. To open up the game, the Sixers kept their starting lineup on the floor for a majority of the first quarter.

Playing aggressive on both ends, the Sixers got off to a 33-20 start through the first quarter of action. However, once the bench started picking up some minutes, Philly allowed the Hawks to creep back into the picture as the bench struggled to contribute to a single point through the first half.

Motivated to earn his spot back in the rotation, Sixers backup guard Shake Milton took advantage of his unexpected playing time. In the third quarter, Milton collected six points in under three minutes.

Establishing himself as a hot hand, Doc Rivers kept Milton on the floor, and the third-year guard became the unlikely hero for Game 2 as he put up 14 points in 14 minutes while the Sixers put the Hawks away.

Is Shake Milton officially back? Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick of Sports Illustrated discuss Milton's re-emergence, Joel Embiid's dominance, and much more on this episode of 'Bleav in 76ers' presented by the Bleav Podcast Network.

Episode 6: Is Shake Milton Back? Sixers Even Series With the Hawks

I. Recapping Game 2

II. Embiid Goes Off Following MVP Snub

III. Is Shake Milton Back?

IV. Hawks' De'Andre Hunter Out for the Series

V. Ben Simmons Loses DPOY to Rudy Gobert

VI. Predicting Game 3