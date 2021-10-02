76ers Podcast: Updates From Camp, Embiid's Ben Simmons Inspired Rant

The Philadelphia 76ers had a busy week for the first time in a long time. On Monday, the team kicked off the week with their first media day since the start of the 2019 season.

As expected, members of the roster were overwhelmed with the topic of Ben Simmons as the three-time All-Star stayed true to his plan and decided not to show up.

After a full day's worth of fielding questions regarding Simmons, the Sixers were finally able to focus on the players that were in the building for the start of training camp. On Tuesday, the Sixers got their first practice of the offseason going.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the team participated in its first few practices before ultimately getting the day off on Friday. Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated and Kevin McCormick of ClutchPoints discussed the Sixers' first few days of work on the Bleav in 76ers podcast, which is powered by the Bleav Podcast Network.

However, the elephant in the room couldn't totally be avoided. While Simmons-related discussions have been pushed back, Grasso and McCormick also discuss the viral rant by the Sixers center Joel Embiid.

As Ben Simmons is reportedly finished playing alongside the big man for questionable reasons, Embiid couldn't help but consider the situation disappointing and borderline disrespectful. So, before they look ahead to the next set of practices, Grasso and McCormick analyze the rant before practice No. 4.

Listen Here

"Bleav in 76ers" is available for FREE on ALL major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, etc.

Episode Breakdown

The First Impression of the Starting Point Guard Position

How Did Newcomers Georges Niang and Andre Drummond Look?

The Non-Star Standouts