76ers Predicted to Land Jonathan Kuminga-Type Player in 2025 NBA Draft
When it comes to pro comparisons, Real Madrid standout Hugo Gonzalez was recently described as similar to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, according to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman.
In a recent 2025 NBA Draft mock scenario, Gonzalez is predicted to land with the Sixers in the second round with the 35th overall pick.
“Hugo Gonzalez has had some productive minutes in early May, though the bar has been moved fairly low,” Wasserman wrote. “… Teams will admire Gonzalez's physical foundation and defensive outlook, but there's likely to be some guesswork when it comes to projecting his shooting consistency and on-ball development.”
At 19 years old, Gonzalez doesn’t have much experience as a pro, but NBA teams have become more and more intrigued with the upside of international prospects, overlooking a thin resume more often.
In 2024-2025, Gonzalez has 27 appearances under his belt in Liga ACB. He averaged five points on 44 percent shooting from the field, and has produced two rebounds per game.
Landing on the Sixers as a second-round pick in past seasons guaranteed a ticket to the G League or somewhere overseas. This year, the Sixers are more willing to utilize younger players in the rotation. That’s good news for the prospect who gets taken at No. 3 by Philadelphia.
A player like Gonzalez is unlikely to garner immediate playing time as a second-round selection. That doesn’t mean the Sixers would overlook his lack of experience, though. Last year, the Sixers found some gems beyond the first round.
With the 41st overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Sixers picked up Adem Bona out of UCLA. He proved to be a potential Joel Embiid backup as early as his sophomore effort.
While Justin Edwards went undrafted, he emerged into a rotation player after starting his NBA career as a two-way player. Now, the Sixers look forward to potentially using Edwards frequently on the main roster next year.
Perhaps, Gonzalez lands in a situation where he gets to develop with the 76ers.