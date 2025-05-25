76ers Predicted to Add to Big Man Competition in 2025 NBA Draft
When Joel Embiid’s knee recovers, his status in the starting lineup won’t go into question. As long as the veteran center is healthy and cleared to play, he’s a focal point of the starting five.
Beyond Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have question marks, which could lead the team to draft another player to add to the big man competition ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
In a mock draft that reflected the composite score of up to 10 predictions, put together by HoopsHype, the Sixers’ second-round pick is predicted to be another center in Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner.
According to the mock drafts involved, Kalkbrenner’s best ranking was as high as 30. His worst goes beyond the draft pool, with involved mock drafts predicting he could go undrafted.
Who’s Battling Behind Embiid for Next Season?
If the Sixers took on the Creighton prospect, he would battle with Adem Bona and, potentially, Andre Drummond. Heading into the offseason, Drummond will have to decide whether he’ll pick up his player option for the 2025-2026 season or not.
As for Bona, he was just selected by the Sixers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Although Bona had a limited role at the start of the year, injuries to Embiid and Drummond called for a prominent role down the stretch. Bona finished his rookie season with 58 games played. He averaged six points, four rebounds, and one block throughout the year.
The frontcourt in Philadelphia has plenty of uncertainty for next year. The Sixers aren’t going to draft based on need, which likely rules out a center prospect with the third-overall pick. However, Kalkbrenner is a logical pickup if the Sixers feel he’s the best on the board when they get to No. 35.