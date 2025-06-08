76ers Predicted to Land Seth Curry-Type Player in 2025 NBA Draft
When it comes to the 2025 NBA Draft, all eyes are on the Philadelphia 76ers. For the first time in the Daryl Morey era, the Sixers are drafting in the lottery. After finishing the season with the fifth-highest odds of landing the No. 1 pick, the Sixers saw a slight move up to three.
Now, many wonder which direction the Sixers will take. Will they keep the pick and draft a potentially game-changing rookie? Or, will the Sixers trade back in exchange for a package surrounding a veteran player, while getting an opportunity to select a rookie with a lower pick?
No matter what the Sixers do, they are currently expected to go back on the clock with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round. In a recent mock draft by Bleacher Report, the Sixers take a chance on Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier, who drew a player comparison to one of their former players, Seth Curry.
“Chaz Lanier finished second at the NBA combine in aggregate shooting, unsurprising based on his 229 made threes over the past two seasons,” BR’s Jonathan Wasserman said. NBA teams that could use more offensive firepower will look past age and lack of versatility for such advanced shotmaking.”
Lanier carries many years of NCAA experience with him. Since 2020, Lanier has appeared in 142 games in college. He started at North Florida and finished his college run at Tennessee during his fifth and final season. In 38 games, Lanier posted averages of 18 points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 43 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
A Seth Curry player comp should intrigue Sixers fans. After all, Curry had quite a productive run in Philadelphia for a short period of time. In 2020-2021, Curry produced 13 points per game on 45 percent shooting from three.
While his run with the Sixers ended 45 games into year two, he continued producing at a high level. After accounting for 15 points per game while knocking down 40 percent of his threes, Curry was moved to the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, he’s had stints in Brooklyn, Dallas, and Charlotte.