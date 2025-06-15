76ers Predicted To Target Promising Duke Prospect In NBA Draft
As the 2025 NBA Draft gets closer, the Philadelphia 76ers’ game plan is blurrier than ever. Maybe that’s just the way Daryl Morey and his front office like it.
When the Sixers initially won the third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, it seemed Ace Bailey would inevitably become a Sixer. At this stage of the pre-draft process, there are a handful of routes the Sixers could take. And if they do stay seated at No. 3, there are a handful of prospects in play.
In SB Nation’s latest mock draft, the Sixers are predicted to take on the Duke sharpshooter, Kon Knueppel.
“Knueppel was Duke’s unsung hero next to Flagg during his freshman season, providing knockdown shooting and pinch of pick-and-roll playmaking that should serve him well in the NBA. He should offer immense shooting gravity with a three-year track record of elite three-point shooting dating back to high school, and I think his feel for the game and toughness are impressive enough to help him overcome his average length and athletic explosiveness.”
At Duke, Knueppel appeared in 39 games. He was a full-time starter, seeing the court for 31 minutes per game.
While Knueppel was on a stacked team, headlined by the consensus No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg, the freshman sharpshooter still managed to stand out, which is an impressive feat.
Knueppel attempted nearly 10 shots per game, making 48 percent of his field goals. From three, he knocked down 41 percent of his shots on 5.3 attempts per game.
The Duke sharpshooter averaged 14 points per game, along with four rebounds, three assists, and one steal. While several players in that range for the Sixers might be dubbed as prospects with higher ceilings, with star-level potential, Knueppel has consistently been considered one of the most NBA-ready players in the draft.
Since the Sixers plan to be in playoff contention once again next season, getting a young NBA-ready player in the rotation is precisely what they need. However, the Sixers will be entering the draft, planning to take the No. 1 player on their list after Flagg and Harper go off the board. Whether that’s Knueppel, Bailey, Edgecombe, or somebody else remains unclear at this time.