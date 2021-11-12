Player Observations After Sixers Fall Short to Raptors on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers went a perfect 4-0 last week. Entering Monday night's game against the New York Knicks, their six-game win streak was snapped as they fell short while understaffed. With a quick turnaround, the Sixers faced the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, the following night.

Once again, shorthanded, the Sixers dropped their second-straight game against Milwaukee. After getting Wednesday night off, the Sixers returned to the floor to face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Although the team remains shorthanded, the Sixers got some reinforcements as Tobias Harris returned from a six-game absence and Seth Curry came back after missing Tuesday night's game versus Milwaukee.

The 76ers kept up with a similar trend against Toronto on Thursday night. While they fought hard and stayed in the game up until late in the fourth quarter -- the Sixers ultimately ran out of gas and fell short.

Picking up a 115-109 loss, the Sixers collected their fifth loss of the season, making it three straight. Now, let's observe the individual performances from Thursday night.

The Starters

Danny Green

It seemed Green was going to really get it going on Thursday night at first. In his first five minutes, Green attempted three shots, all of which came from beyond the arc. He drained both of them and led the Sixers in first-quarter scoring with six points. When the game wrapped up, that ended up being Green's only scoring production on the night. Green only played 18 minutes, proving he's still on a minutes restriction.

Tobias Harris

After spending the last ten days in quarantine, Tobias Harris finally returned to the court on Thursday night. While Doc Rivers mentioned he wanted to keep Harris' minutes in check on Thursday, the veteran forward still managed to play in 36 minutes. He looked good as he accounted for 19 points. After the game, he mentioned he felt good as well, which is a good sign.

Andre Drummond

The veteran center has been unbelievable grabbing boards at a high rate over the last two games. He was quieter in that department on Thursday, but he still collected 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. He also blocked four shots, with one of them being one of the Sixers' biggest defensive plays of the night in crunch time.

Seth Curry

The veteran guard has been highly efficient to start the season. Unfortunately, he's had better nights than Thursday's performance. Curry got up 12 shots in 36 minutes. He drained just four of them, collecting 15 points. The Sixers could've used some help from Curry late in the game as they needed somebody to counter Toronto's sharpshooting from three, but the Sixers guard didn't get any shots up in the fourth quarter. Perhaps, his foot was bothering him after missing Tuesday night's game, but Curry wasn't going to make excuses on Thursday.

Tyrese Maxey

The young guard continues to look phenomenal. He got up 19 shots in just under 40 minutes and scored a team-high of 33 points. The Sixers won't take away much positives after an 0-3 home stretch, but Maxey's continued development is an encouraging sign.

The Bench

Georges Niang

It was a quiet night for Niang, who has been a reliable spark off of Philly's bench this season. He went 1-4 from deep and collected just seven points in 21 minutes of action.

Furkan Korkmaz

Similar to Danny Green, Korkmaz got off to a quick start. In his first six minutes off the bench, Korkmaz sunk two of his three shots from the field for six points. He hit another three in the second quarter picking up nine points in the first half but went cold from there on out. In the 15 second-half minutes he played, Korkmaz went 0-5 from three, continuing his forgettable week.

Paul Reed

Defensively, Reed has been solid lately. He continued to look sharp on that side of the ball as he had a block and picked up three steals in 13 minutes of action.

Shake Milton

The young veteran has looked solid since returning from an ankle injury. He continued to be efficient on the offensive end on Thursday as he knocked down all but one of his six shots from the field. Milton accounted for 12 points, contributing the most points off of the Sixers' bench on Thursday. The idea that he only played 17 minutes in a game where the Sixers could've used some reliable shooting down the stretch was a bit puzzling -- especially since he was nearly perfect from the field. It was a missed opportunity for the Sixers, but they might think twice about limiting Milton in the near future as he continues to be efficient.