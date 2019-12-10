Final Minutes vs. Raptors Nearly Spoiled Brett Brown's Weekend

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- It was a good week for the Philadelphia 76ers. They kicked things off last Monday with a big win over the Utah Jazz at home, maintaining a flawless record in South Philly for the time being.

The results of Thursday's road matchup would tick a lot of people off, though. As the Sixers waltzed into D.C. expecting to defeat a lesser Wizards team with ease, they ended up taking a loss as the Sixers looked careless on the court.

Getting defeated by the Wizards was embarrassing, but the Sixers had two opportunities to close out the week on a good note. Their first opportunity to bounce back came at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Knowing they can't take it easy on bad teams anymore, the Sixers' key bunch destroyed Cleveland and gave the bench players some playing time by the fourth quarter.

Saturday's win was just a warmup for the real test, which came on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. Considering the recent history against them, the Sixers knew it wasn't just another game at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. They needed to defeat the Raptors, and doing it in blowout fashion could be an excellent look for Philly.

Early on in the matchup, Toronto controlled the game. However, once the Sixers began to establish a groove, the matchup was no longer a defensive slugfest. Instead, the 76ers started to put on an offensive clinic as they couldn't miss from the field. For a moment, it seemed like the Sixers were going to close out the weekend on a high note with a blowout win over a talented team.

But as we know, the 2019 Sixers can never make it easy.

A six-point win is typically a comfortable defeat -- especially against a good team. Considering the circumstances though, the Sixers made it hard to feel satisfied with the way they closed the matchup out. Overall, the team is happy with the results. Head Coach Brett Brown, however, is left with a "sour taste" in his mouth.

Following the win, many were thinking about what exactly happened. Those who were questioning the late-game struggles were not alone. "It is disappointing the way that ended," Coach Brown said during his postgame press conference.

"I thought, for the most part, that we played good basketball. The way that it ended leaves a sour taste in your mouth, but then I'm reminded that it was a good weekend and we just beat the NBA Champions. There are a lot of good things that came out of tonight; just the last part wasn't one of them."

The "last part" that Brett Brown is referring to happens the be the final few minutes of the game where the Sixers struggled to deal with the Raptors' consistent pressing. It appeared the Sixers' personnel couldn't deal with the pressure at times and committed way too many turnovers, keeping Toronto in the game.

While Brown understands there's not much he can do from a coaching standpoint in that situation, the Sixers' head coach is hopeful that his players can learn from these mistakes and do a better job in the future. "You just hope as professional players, we can handle that situation a little bit better," Brown said. "I believe that we will."