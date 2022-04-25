76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers entered their Game 4 matchup on the road against the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday with a significant 3-0 lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

A win over the weekend would’ve allowed the Sixers to get an extra few days off to prepare for a second-round matchup. However, a Sixers loss would create a Game 5 scenario in Philadelphia.

On Monday, the Sixers are set to play against the Raptors for Game 5. Once again, Toronto faces elimination. For Toronto, they are dealing with a notable setback as their All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet is battling a hip injury. Although VanVleet was questionable to play on Monday, he told reporters at shootaround on Monday morning that he won’t get the nod to play in Game 5.

On the Sixers’ side, their star center Joel Embiid is battling a setback of his own. As Embiid injured his thumb last week, the big man received an MRI. That’s when he found out that he tore a ligament in his thumb. Embiid will undergo surgery after the postseason, but he’ll continue playing for the time being.

A win on Monday would send the Sixers to the next round to face the winner of the Miami Heat versus Atlanta Hawks series. A Philadelphia loss would allow the Raptors to draw a Game 6 in Toronto later this week. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out once again? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game 5

Date: Monday, April 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050 Toronto

National TV Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -350, TOR +275

Total O/U: 211.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook