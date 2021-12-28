Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night
    The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a somewhat successful week. After taking down the Boston Celtics last Monday in a thriller, the Sixers went back home to face the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this year.

    Despite the Hawks missing numerous key players, the Sixers' decision to enter the matchup too casually caused them to struggle against Atlanta. While the Sixers and the Hawks went down to the wire, Philly was upset on their home court and took on their 16th loss of the year.

    Had the Sixers lost Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards, they'd have more losses than wins for the first time this season. However, the Sixers avoided falling into that slump. As they faced the shorthanded Wizards on the road, the Sixers came out on top with a dominant win, advancing to 17-16 on the year.

    Now, the Sixers will look to get off on the right foot against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Earlier this year when the Raptors paid a visit to Philadelphia, they got the best of the Sixers and pulled off the upset.

    On Tuesday, the Sixers will look to even the playing field in the series against Toronto. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and Raptors battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

    Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST.

    Location: Scotiabank Arena

    How to Watch 

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Raptors Listen: TSN 1050 Toronto

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -5.5

    Moneyline: PHI -250, TOR +205

    Total O/U: 215.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

