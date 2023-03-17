76ers Recall Young Reserve Ahead of Friday's Game vs. Hornets

Jaden Springer reunites with the Sixers ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets.

Going into their Friday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers will have one of their young developmental prospects on board in Jaden Springer.

All season long, Springer has split time between the Sixers’ main roster and the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

With playing time hard to come by on the main roster, Springer has spent most of his time playing with the Blue Coats this year.

Recently, Springer received an opportunity to garner some minutes with the Sixers. As the team had a comfortable lead over the Washington Wizards last Sunday night, Springer picked up some garbage time minutes.

He checked in for three minutes. During that time, Springer grabbed a rebound, produced one assist, and snatched two steals as the Sixers picked up a 19-point win over Washington. Sunday’s game was the first time Springer played for the Sixers since January 17.

Ahead of their Friday night game against the Charlotte Hornets, Springer has been recalled by the Sixers. After playing in two games for the Blue Coats this week, Springer traveled to Charlotte to join the 76ers, and he’s now active to play.

While playing time won’t be guaranteed for the young sophomore, the strength of Friday night’s opponent could leave the Sixers with a chance to play some of their deep reserves later in the game.

With a 22-49 record this season, the Hornets are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won just 13 games at home and are amid a three-game losing streak.

The Sixers know they can’t underestimate their opponents, but Friday’s game should be a matchup the Sixers can win with ease. In the event they are up big late in the game, Springer could see some action for the eighth time this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel.