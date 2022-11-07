76ers Recall Jaden Springer from Blue Coats

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced their decision to recall Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats ahead of their match against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Springer's start to the Blue Coats campaign has been tricky, scoring seven points while shooting 1-9 in the team's first game of the season against the Greensboro Swarm before heating up to 12 points on 4-8 shooting on Saturday night.

Springer has already seen some minor minutes with the 76ers this season, taking to the court for two minutes against the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors, tying his NBA career-high of four points in his appearance against the Canadian side.

The Sixers' decision to call up the Tennessee guard shouldn't raise any eyebrows given the injury situation currently plaguing the team's leading guard, as James Harden will be sidelined for a month with a right foot tendon strain.

Given Philadelphia's depth at the guard spot with Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, and Furkan Korkmaz still sitting healthy, Springer will be added to provide any additional depth as needed for the team's games against the Suns and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday and Saturday, with the Utah Jazz flying into South Philadelphia on Sunday.

Despite struggling to make a splash on the Sixers, Springer hit the ground running last season with the Blue Coats, averaging 15 points a game on 45 percent shooting while grabbing four rebounds and three steals per game.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

