76ers Reserve Furkan Korkmaz Won’t Suit Up vs. Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers’ bench will be shorthanded on Wednesday night. As the Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season, they’ll enter the matchup without the services of their veteran reserve, Furkan Korkmaz.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, Korkmaz has been ruled out due to shoulder soreness. It’s unclear when Korkmaz started battling soreness, but he won’t be available to the Sixers when they take on the Nets.

This season, Korkmaz has been in and out of the 76ers’ rotation. Through the team’s first 15 matchups, Korkmaz appeared in just five games. During those matchups, he totaled roughly 27 minutes on the court.

When the Sixers started battling notable injury concerns, Korkmaz saw his playing time increase. In 11 straight games, Korkmaz averaged 16 minutes on the floor. During that time, he averaged six points, two rebounds, and one assist while draining 33 percent of his threes on roughly three attempts per game.

After going inactive for two games due to an illness, Korkmaz returned to the Sixers’ lineup in a reduced role, struggling to obtain a steady role. This season, Korkmaz has appeared in 24 of 44 matchups. Overall, he’s averaged 11 minutes of playing time.

As the Sixers continue thriving while healthy, minutes have been hard to come by for the Turkish veteran. While he looks forward to getting another opportunity to prove his value to the Sixers in the future, Korkmaz won’t have a chance to do so on Wednesday night, as shoulder soreness will have him sidelined.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.