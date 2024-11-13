76ers Reveal Paul George’s Injury Report Status vs Cavaliers
Coming off of an NBA Cup loss against the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor on Wednesday night to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Unfortunately for the struggling Sixers, they will be even more shorthanded this time around as they are down multiple All-Stars, including the veteran forward, Paul George.
According to the Sixers’ injury report, George is out due to knee injury management. It will be the first game he misses since making his official Sixers debut last week.
After Tuesday’s game against the Knicks, George has five games under his belt. So far, he’s averaging 17 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, George has been producing six rebounds per game and dishing out five assists per outing.
Considering the team has been easing the star forward back into the game, Nick Nurse has only trotted George out on the court for more than 30 minutes in three of the outings. During Sunday night’s overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets, George was benched for the final five-minute period due to his restriction.
On Tuesday, George had his best outing with the Sixers so far. He knocked down 53 percent of his shots, scoring 29 points. He accounted for a double-double, coming down with ten rebounds.
The Sixers dropped their matchup against the Knicks with a 12-point loss. They’ve fallen to 2-8 on the year.
Wednesday’s matchup won’t get much easier, especially considering the circumstances. The Cavaliers enter the game with a perfect 12-0 record. The Sixers anticipate being without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, in addition to George.
The two teams will tip at 7:30 PM ET.