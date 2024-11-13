All 76ers

76ers Reveal Paul George’s Injury Report Status vs Cavaliers

Will Paul George play against the Cavaliers on Wednesday?

Justin Grasso

Nov 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off of an NBA Cup loss against the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor on Wednesday night to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unfortunately for the struggling Sixers, they will be even more shorthanded this time around as they are down multiple All-Stars, including the veteran forward, Paul George.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, George is out due to knee injury management. It will be the first game he misses since making his official Sixers debut last week.

After Tuesday’s game against the Knicks, George has five games under his belt. So far, he’s averaging 17 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, George has been producing six rebounds per game and dishing out five assists per outing.

Considering the team has been easing the star forward back into the game, Nick Nurse has only trotted George out on the court for more than 30 minutes in three of the outings. During Sunday night’s overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets, George was benched for the final five-minute period due to his restriction.

On Tuesday, George had his best outing with the Sixers so far. He knocked down 53 percent of his shots, scoring 29 points. He accounted for a double-double, coming down with ten rebounds.

The Sixers dropped their matchup against the Knicks with a 12-point loss. They’ve fallen to 2-8 on the year.

Wednesday’s matchup won’t get much easier, especially considering the circumstances. The Cavaliers enter the game with a perfect 12-0 record. The Sixers anticipate being without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, in addition to George.

The two teams will tip at 7:30 PM ET.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News