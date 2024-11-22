76ers Reveal Playing Status of Veteran Guard vs Brooklyn Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers will be down at least two veteran players on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets. According to the team’s injury report, Kyle Lowry will miss more action.
Ahead of Wednesday’s game between the Sixers and the Memphis Grizzlies, Lowry was downgraded on the injury report due to a hip strain. The situation remains the same heading into the Brooklyn battle.
Lowry will miss his second game of the season on Friday.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers planned to have Lowry take on a bench role with fewer minutes than last season.
Due to injuries around the team, that hasn’t been the case. After coming off the bench for 24 minutes in the first game of the season, Lowry took on a starting role in the second game against the Toronto Raptors, appearing on the court for nearly 30 minutes.
Up until Paul George made his debut on November 4 against the Phoenix Suns, Lowry has been a starter. He took on a bench role for two matchups. After Tyrese Maxey suffered a hamstring strain in the Los Angeles Clippers matchup on November 6, Lowry was back in the starting five.
For his last five appearances, Lowry averaged 25 minutes of playing time. The veteran struggled a lot on the offensive side of the ball, producing just three points per game on 23 percent shooting from the field. Despite averaging three attempts from beyond the arc per game during that stretch, Lowry made just one his shots from deep.
With the return of Tyrese Maxey and the emergence of the rookie Jared McCain, it’s assumed the Sixers could roll with Lowry as a reserve when he’s removed from the injury report.
For the time being, Lowry’s role remains unclear as he doesn’t plan to play against the Nets on Friday.