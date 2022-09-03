Skip to main content
76ers Rival Celtics Lost a Key Addition Due to Injury

76ers Rival Celtics Lost a Key Addition Due to Injury

Boston Celtics acquisition Danilo Gallinari will miss the 2022-2023 season.

Following their 2022 championship run, which ended with a series loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics made a couple of key additions in the offseason.

Among the moves Boston made, they acquired a key bench piece as they scooped up former Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari.

After spending two seasons with the Hawks, Gallinari was traded to the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs in the offseason. Less than two weeks after getting moved to San Antonio, Gallinari hit the open market after the Spurs waived him.

A few days into free agency, Gallinari inked a two-year deal with the Celtics, a move that was met with praise around the league as the Celtics’ bench got much stronger with the addition.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unfortunately, Gallinari’s Boston debut won’t come anytime soon. As the veteran forward has been playing overseas with Italy in the FIBA World Cup, Gallinari injured his knee. The Celtics feared Gallinari’s knee injury would be an ACL tear.

At first, Gallinari was believed to have avoided the worst-case scenario as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that initial exams showed that Gallinari’s ACL was stable last week. It turns out that’s not actually the case.

After further evaluation, Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL, an injury he suffered in 2013 while playing with the Denver Nuggets. 

Now, Gallinari is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season, putting his Celtics debut on hold.

That’s a tough blow for one of the Philadelphia 76ers’ biggest division rivals. While Gallinari’s absence will be unfortunate for the Celtics, it doesn’t break Boston. Coming off of a successful year, the Celtics are primed to be back into championship contention next season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_17768297_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish, Knicks Headed for a Possible Breakup

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17328364_168388689_lowres
News

Utah Jazz Have Several Trade Prospects Sixers Could Consider

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17178597_168388689_lowres
News

Georges Niang Reacts to Donovan Mitchell Trade

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18171710_168388689_lowres
News

Wizards Miss Out on Desired Trade Target Donovan Mitchell

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17939450_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey Has Question for Serena Williams, LeBron James

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18192618_168388689_lowres
News

Furkan Korkmaz Ices Off Montenegro in EuroBasket Group Stage

By Declan Harris
USATSI_14128030_168388689_lowres
News

Trade Details on Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, Collin Sexton Swap

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17495952_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Donovan Mitchell Lands in Sixers’ Conference

By Justin Grasso