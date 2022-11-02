76ers Rival GM Shoots Down Ime Udoka to Nets Reports

The Brooklyn Nets’ long year of drama continues early on in the 2022-2023 season. After an offseason filled with uncertainty surrounding the team’s two superstars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets were glad to finally put trade rumors behind them and begin the year.

Winning tends to cure all in the NBA. Unfortunately for the Nets, they haven’t done that to start the year. Through the first seven games of the season, Brooklyn started 2-5. Following their Monday night victory over the Indiana Pacers, the organization made a significant change.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nets and their head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways. While Nash’s assistant Jacque Vaughn took over to coach the team on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, he isn’t the long-term replacement at this time.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets considered several outside candidates to replace Nash, including former Jazz coach Quin Snyder and suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Shortly after Wojnarowski’s initial report about Nash’s potential replacement, the ESPN Insider mentioned that Udoka could become the head coach of the Nets in 24-48 hours.

On Tuesday night, Nets general manager Sean Marks shot down that report for the time being.

“There are multiple media reports that you’ve already determined who your next head coach is, have you?” Asked one reporter at Marks’ press conference.

“No,” responded Marks. “Absolutely not… No.”

Without an agreement in place, it comes as no surprise Marks didn’t hint that the Nets have found their next candidate. While all signs point toward a Nets-Udoka reunion, no deal is finalized at this time. Therefore, the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the Eastern Conference will be left waiting to find out who will take over for Nash in the coming days.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.