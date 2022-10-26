76ers Rival Knicks Pick Up Option on Former First-Rounder

Philadelphia 76ers rival, the New York Knicks, ensured one of their high-end first-round picks will stick around beyond the 2022-2023 NBA season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks picked up the fourth-year option for their forward, Obi Toppin. Therefore, Toppin is set to return to New York next season, barring any unexpected changes in the meantime.

Back in 2020, Toppin was one of the most notable prospects entering the NBA Draft. After a two-year stint at Dayton, where he averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in his sophomore season, Toppin was recognized as a possible prospect for the Knicks going into the draft.

Sure enough, he was selected by New York with the eighth overall pick.

Toppin got off to a slow start in New York. During his rookie season, he came off the bench for 62 games, averaging 11 minutes on the floor. During that time, Toppin put up four points per game while coming down with just two rebounds per game.

Last season, Toppin appeared in 72 games, acquiring ten starts. He had a much more productive performance, as he averaged nine points and three rebounds while spending an average of 17 minutes on the court.

Toppin is off to a similar start this season. Through three games, he’s averaged 16 minutes on the floor, producing nine points per game while draining 57 percent of his shots. While he has yet to earn a significant contract for the future, the Knicks would like to keep him around on an option in hopes he could help their bench unit help get New York back on track.

Just two years ago, the Knicks had an impressive run, headlined by Julius Randle, which helped them notch the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, they were upset by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Last season, the Knicks looked to build on that momentum, but they failed to find the same success. After finishing the year with a 37-45 record, the Knicks failed to make the playoffs in their second year under Tom Thibodeau.

After making some key moves this season, the Knicks hope to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoffs picture in 2023.

