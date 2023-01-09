76ers Rival Report: Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Miss Time With Injury

The Brooklyn Nets will lose Kevin Durant for a stretch of games. Now, his absence could shake up the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is expected to miss some time moving forward. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant suffered a knee injury, which has been diagnosed as an “isolated MCL sprain.”

Per Wojnarowski’s report, Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Lately, Durant and the Nets have been on a roll after a slow start to the year. After taking down the Miami Heat, the Nets won their second-straight game, pulling off victories in nine of their last ten games. At this point in the year, the Nets are 27-13, which is good for second place in the Eastern Conference. Only the Boston Celtics are ahead of Brooklyn by one game.

Losing Durant temporarily is certainly a tough pill to swallow for Brooklyn. To no surprise, Durant’s a key reason why the Nets are currently on the hot streak they’re on. Since December 2, Durant has played in 16 of Brooklyn’s 17 games, helping the Nets achieve a record of 14-2 during that stretch.

The star forward averaged 29 points, five assists, one steal, and one block, while knocking down 57 percent of his shots and 40 percent of his threes.

How Durant’s Absence Impacts the Sixers

The Nets are a talented team overall, but Durant is certainly the core piece to their success. Brooklyn will be tested in the absence of Durant, and the results could shake up the current Eastern Conference standings.

Three teams are within 3.5 games of first place, including the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. With Durant guaranteed to miss at least two weeks, he’ll be absent for six games at a minimum.

Considering a re-evaluation doesn’t guarantee a return, Durant could miss more than a six-game stretch, depending on how his recovery goes. As a point of reference, Durant suffered a similar injury last season and missed six weeks worth of games. Per Wojnarowski, the Nets are optimistic that Durant will miss fewer games this time around.

The Nets and the Sixers are set to face each other next on January 25 in Philadelphia. Right now, Durant’s status for that game is up in the air.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.