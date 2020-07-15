At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers have officially clinched a playoff spot with the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. With eight games left to go, Philly could see a jump in the rankings and potentially get in front of the Indiana Pacers or the Miami Heat.

Right now, the Sixers are tied with the Pacers in the East, but Indiana holds the tie-breaker for the time being. Although the Pacers had solid success against the Sixers in 2019-2020, they were expected to be shorthanded still in Orlando.

As it turns out, that might not be the case. Indiana Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo has been dealing with a knee injury since last season. Although he returned for 13 games this year, Oladipo wasn't optimistic about playing in the NBA's return this summer in Orlando.

It seems Oladipo might've spoken too soon, though. As of Wednesday, there is a growing belief that the Pacers star could take the court this summer for Indiana while in Orlando. "[There's] a possibility that I could play," Oladipo told the media on Wednesday, according to a report from The Athletic.

"My body is feeling good," Oladipo said Wednesday after the Pacers practiced. "It was hard for me to assess where I was at from the long layover and obviously corona(virus), couldn't really control that. But now you know, coming down here and getting some practices in, getting my feet under me, going out there and playing with the guys, there's a possibility that I could play. I am just reassessing myself and my body every day."

This season, the Pacers defeated the Sixers two out of three times. Both matchups were without Oladipo on the court. When the Sixers' season resumes this summer, their first matchup will be against Indiana on August 1st. It's unclear if Oladipo will be healthy in time for the restart of the regular season -- but it seems the Pacers could have a substantial advantage for the playoffs if he does decide to come back.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_