76ers Rival Report: Wizards Move Young Forward to Lakers

Washington Wizards center Rui Hachimura saw his name in the trade rumors lately. Knowing that his time in D.C. could be coming to an end soon, the big man recently made it clear that he can be a boost to any team that’s interested in potentially bringing him in.

"I just got to play my game. I know what I can do, and I can help the team to win," Hachimura said, according to ESPN via the Associated Press. "It's either here or other teams. I can help teams."

Playing on a 20-26 Wizards team, Hachimura understands his organization might be in the seller’s category with the trade deadline approaching. And a supposed contending team might look to take on the young forward for a possible boost.

Who Was Looking?

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings are linked to Hachimura. While the Phoenix Suns were also noted as potential suitors in the past, Scotto considers a Jae Crowder for Hachimura swap “unlikely.”

Although several teams were on the radar, the Los Angeles Lakers will be the ones to take on the 24-year-old veteran.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers landed Hachimura by trading away Kendrick Nunn and multiple draft picks Washington's way.

The Impact on the 76ers and the East

Although he started games in the past, Hachimura has come off the bench for all 30 games he appeared in this year. In 30 games, Hachimura averaged 24 minutes on the court, putting up 13 points per game and draining 49 percent of his shots.

Hachimura might benefit significantly from a different situation, as the Wizards are struggling to find success as a whole this season.

As for the Wizards, they net a veteran guard in Nunn, who averaged seven points while draining 33 percent of his threes with the Lakers in 39 games this season.

The Wizards remain a Play-In team at best. By garnering multiple draft picks, it's clear their recent move was more of a seller's move at the deadline.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.