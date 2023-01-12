76ers Rival Report: Wizards Will Get a Key Return Soon

The Washington Wizards have cleared Bradley Beal to soon return from his injury.

The last time the Washington Wizards had Bradley Beal on the court was on January 3 when they faced the Milwaukee Bucks. Beal made his return after a three-game absence at the time.

The star guard checked in for 13 minutes against the Bucks. He put up seven shots from the field, scoring eight points. After a short shift against the Bucks, the Wizards would rule Beal out for the next three games due to a hamstring strain, which he suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On December 27, the Sixers paid a visit to the Wizards. Beal checked into the matchup for just under 30 minutes. While Beal was finding success against the Sixers, draining over 50 percent of his shots and 60 percent of his threes, scoring 19 points, he couldn’t finish the game.

Going out with a hamstring injury, Beal would not return to the court. While the Wizards pulled off a five-point win against the Sixers, they lost Beal for a short stretch.

Fortunately for Washington, Beal’s three-game absence resulted in a three-game win streak for the Wizards. Unfortunately, that short-term success wasn’t sustained, as Washington’s gone 1-3 since Beal’s short-lived return to the floor against the Bucks.

Soon, the Wizards will get Beal back in the mix. According to Chris Haynes, Beal has been cleared to resume basketball activities, which hints at a return very soon.

The Wizards are slated to take on the New York Knicks on Friday night. Right now, Beal’s status for the matchup is unclear.

At this point in the year, the Wizards need all the boosts they can get from a player like Beal. With their 18-24 record, Washington sits 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The next time the Sixers are slated to face the Wizards is on March 12, when Washington travels to South Philly.

