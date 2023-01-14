76ers Rival Rumors: Bucks and Others Linked to Knicks Guard

Cam Reddish might get traded, but he could stay close to the 76ers.

Cam Reddish could soon be on the move again. After getting traded by the Atlanta Hawks a year ago, Reddish is back on the trade block with the New York Knicks.

It’s no surprise Reddish is on pace to get dealt once again. Since linking with the Knicks, the young veteran has struggled to carve out a role for himself.

Last season, Reddish appeared in 15 games, coming off the bench for every outing. He averaged 14 minutes on the floor. During that time, Reddish was good for six points per game, knocking down 42 percent of his shots.

Reddish and the Knicks hoped for a better partnership this season, but it seems nothing has gone as planned. In 20 games, Reddish saw his minutes increase to 22 minutes per game. With more playing time, Reddish’s scoring average jumped to eight points.

While his first stretch of the season was certainly a better look than last year’s performance in New York, Reddish hasn’t convinced the Knicks he’s worthy of a spot in their rotation. For the last 19 games, Reddish hasn’t played. The last time he picked up minutes was on December 3, against the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Reddish era in the Big Apple “appears to be nearing an end.”

Who Could Scoop Up Reddish?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ connections to a possible Reddish trade last season were short-lived and, frankly, not really existent. While it was a popular idea amongst fans, the Sixers didn’t gain in any traction with trade talks surrounding Reddish when he was on his way out from Atlanta.

So, which teams are rumored to be looking into a possible Reddish trade at this point? Per Scotto, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are the two notable teams in the market for the young veteran. Scotto adds that other teams have inquired as well.

What’s the cost? According to the report, two second-round picks could get it done. Just a season ago, the Knicks landed Reddish with a first-rounder.

While the Sixers are unlikely to enter the market for Reddish, there is a chance the small forward might not go too far as some Eastern Conference playoff contenders have been linked to the veteran over time.

