76ers Rival Rumors: Jae Crowder Will Visit East Contender?

The Milwaukee Bucks could soon be working on a trade to land one of the biggest names on the NBA’s trade block. Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder has been holding out for a trade all season long. As the deadline approaches, there could be closure soon enough.

Several teams have been linked to Crowder throughout the year, and a handful of them are notable competitors of the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the Eastern Conference playoff contenders. For a while, it seemed a reunion with the Miami Heat was likely for Crowder.

At this point, the Bucks might become the favorite, considering the latest development in the NBA rumor mill regarding Crowder.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Crowder. It seems they are the lone team to receive that opportunity as of now.

“In a new development, the Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Crowder, league sources tell The Athletic. The Bucks are believed to be the only team that has received permission to visit one-on-one with Crowder, those sources have also indicated. Multiple teams, including the Miami Heat and Hawks, remain interested in Crowder, who is seen by championship-contending teams as a fortifying acquisition at the deadline.”

The Bucks have been in win-now mode for years at this point. Every season, they are viewed as buyers at the trade deadline, looking to land a veteran or two who could be a valuable addition coming off their bench.

Being in the league since 2012, Crowder has plenty of experience. Over the last two seasons in Phoenix, Crowder has appeared in 127 games. During that time, he averaged ten points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal. He drained 40 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 37 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.

The Bucks aren’t in a one-team race to take on Crowder, potentially. But it seems they are currently the favorites to snag him as they work on building their reputation as one of the top teams in the East with a 33-17 record.

