76ers Rival Rumors: Raptors’ Fred VanVleet Targeted by Suns?

The Phoenix Suns could look to get an All-Star out of the Atlantic Division as they reportedly have eyes on a Raptors All-Star.

Three of four teams in the NBA’s Atlantic Division are currently viewed as playoff contenders, as the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Boston Celtics are all in the postseason picture right now. As for the Toronto Raptors, their recent shortcomings have them looking like a team that might have to shake up the roster sooner than later.

Over the weekend, we took a look at the Eastern Conference’s contenders, pretenders, and rebuilders. It was noted that the Raptors should start looking into becoming sellers at the 2023 NBA trade deadline so they can re-tool the roster and get somewhat of a fresh start.

One Western Conference team apparently has the same idea about the Raptors, as the Phoenix Suns are rumored to be keeping an eye on Toronto’s All-Star guard, Fred VanVleet.

What’s the Word?

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Phoenix Suns are facing the reality that the 37-year-old Chris Paul won’t be around for much longer. Therefore, it’s time for them to start thinking about the future of the point guard position.

Per Stein, Fred VanVleet is a player that’s on their trade radar — and he isn’t alone. In addition to the Raptors’ All-Star, the Suns are also linked to Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

"Word is that those realities have prompted the Suns to start assessing their post-Paul future and thus identify Charlotte’s Terry Rozier, New York’s Immanuel Quickley and Toronto’s Fred VanVleet as potential trade targets." via Stein.

It’s unclear who or what the Suns might offer up in a potential deal to land VanVleet, but it seems there is a good chance he could get moved at some point within the next year.

Currently, VanVleet is in year three of his four-year contract. He could opt out as early as this summer, as the fourth season in a $22.8 million player option.

Unless the Raptors believe they can put together a quick fix and manage to keep VanVleet around, it might be in their best interest to get value for the 28-year-old guard and start looking for a fresh start.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.