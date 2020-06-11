76ers Rival Watch: Miami Heat Gunning for Another Star

All76ers
Last summer, the Miami Heat were looking to acquire a significant addition to their team to go from bottom-seeded Eastern Conference playoff contenders to being true competitors for the NBA Finals. Their target from the jump was Philadelphia 76ers' in-season acquisition, Jimmy Butler.

Throughout the 2018-2019 season, the Miami Heat tried to do all they could to land Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Minnesota wouldn't budge. After the Heat disappeared from the picture, the 76ers were able to strike a deal in order to land Butler for at least the rest of the season.

Butler's time in Philly was decent, but he couldn't get them over the second-round hump in the playoffs. Plus, some behind the scenes issues led Butler to believe that signing a long-term contract with the Sixers wasn't in his best interest. So instead, Butler, the Sixers, and the Heat worked out a sign-and-trade, which would place Butler on the Heat with a max contract and Josh Richardson in Philly.

This season, the Heat have been surprisingly successful as they've achieved a record of 41-24, placing as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference before the NBA suspended action. Whether they will truly compete for a championship or not during the first year of Butler's time with the Heat remains to be seen -- but regardless of what happens over the next few months, Miami has plans to star hunt next year. 

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Heat haven't been shy about their intent to acquire some of the NBA's most prominent names during the 2021 NBA free agency period. Guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Oladipo, and Bradley Beal will all likely hear from Miami when they become free agents, per Charania. And if Miami can add just one of those names, the 76ers and the rest of the Eastern Conference will surely have to worry about the Heat for years to come as Miami's future is evidently bright already.  

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated, You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

