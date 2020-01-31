76ers' Road Struggles Continue as They Fall to the Hawks on Thursday

When playing in front of the home crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. When it comes to their roadshow, though, they are barley middle of the pack.

Once again, the Sixers have proven that on Thursday night as they took a road trip to Atlanta to face the Hawks for the second time this season. Their first meeting was back in October when the Sixers just squeaked by the Hawks with a two-point win.

This time around, the results were nowhere near the same. All night the 76ers were playing catch-up. While it felt like they could complete a potential comeback for a moment, in the end, they ultimately continued to defeat themselves.

That's not to take away from the excellent performance put on by the Hawks' young All-Star, Trae Young, who dropped 39 points after notching a double-double as early as the first quarter. But the Sixers surely looked as if they were doing a common routine of playing down to one of their struggling opponents.

Offensively, the performance was sloppy. The Sixers got a big game from Ben Simmons, who dropped 31 points after clocking in for 42 minutes. Also, their Josh Richardson replacement, Shake Milton, had the best game of his young career by knocking down a career-high of 27 points.

Aside from those two though, there wasn't much to celebrate. With only nine of 31 three-point attempts knocked down, Milton was responsible for five of them. Plus, the Sixers individually implemented 20 minutes of Raul Neto and Furkan Korkmaz off the bench, and they both shot zero percent from the field. All around, the offense was pitiful.

As far as defense goes, the Sixers looked sluggish. Knowing they've struggled against Atlanta's Trae Young in the past, you would think they would be better prepared for the matchup this time around. However, that wasn't the case. Young's 39 points helped the Hawks defeat Philly 127-117 on Thursday night.

With that loss, the Sixers don't do themselves any favors within the Eastern Conference as they drop to 31-18, increasing their road losses with a record of 9-16. They will pick things up on the road once again with a tough matchup against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_