76ers Pick Up First Road Win in Over a Month vs. Kings on Thursday

The dreadful streak is finally over for the Philadelphia 76ers. January 20th was the last time the Sixers won a game that wasn't played on their home court. Since then, the Sixers have played in and lost nine-straight away games before Thursday's battle with the Kings.

For the Sixers' third West Coast matchup on the four-game road trip, things got a bit easier as they went from facing the No. 1 Lakers and the No. 2 Clippers to meeting with the tenth place Kings, who were 27-34 on the year.

Despite being the superior team based off of records and rankings, the Sixers were still headed into a tough matchup based on who they were missing as well. As expected, the Sixers were playing without their two All-Star's, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Thursday's game also marked Josh Richardson's second-straight game he missed due to a concussion. That left the Sixers leaning heavily on players such as Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Shake Milton. While the three of those guys failed to take over and pick up a victory against a tough Lakers squad, they met a better match in Sacramento on Thursday.

The max-contracted Tobias Harris has been consistently solid this season. While many do not believe he has reached his contract's value, there's no denying he has been a reliable contributor for the Sixers more often than not. Lately, though, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown called for Harris to step up and be better with some key players out of the mix.

On Thursday, Harris did just that as he led the Sixers in scoring with 28 points. His teammate, Shake Milton, had another stellar night on the offensive side of the ball as well. Milton might've had his fair share of ups and downs throughout the year, but as of late, he's been one of the Sixers' most reliable players on both offense and defense.

The Harris-Milton offensive combination, mixed with an impressive night from Al Horford, helped the Sixers' starting lineup to total for 80 points. Meanwhile, a strong effort off the bench from Raul Neto and Alec Burks gave the team a boost. Neto, who has spent more time on the bench more often than not, was able to pick up 16 points in 21 minutes.

Meanwhile, Alec Burks checked in for just under 20 minutes and totaled for 17 points. As a whole, the Sixers shot well for a team that typically struggles on the road. The team knocked down 49-percent of their shots from the field and drained an impressive 45-percent of their long-range shots as well.

While the Kings kept it interesting and cut the Sixers' lead down to single digits at times, Philly would never fully lose control in the second half when it mattered the most. Therefore, the Sixers picked up their 38th win of the year by defeating the Kings 125-108. Philly will now look to close out this road trip on Saturday with a game against Golden State.