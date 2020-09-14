SI.com
76ers: Rockets Expected to Take a 'Strong Look' at Clippers' Ty Lue

Justin Grasso

On Saturday night, the Houston Rockets fell short in Game 5 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs. With that loss, the Rockets were eliminated from the Western Conference playoffs and are sent back to Houston from the NBA's bubble down in Orlando.

As expected, the Rockets' loss resulted in the ending of a four-year stint with Mike D'Antoni coaching in Houston. Although the Rockets wanted D'Antoni back for at least a year in the past, both parties couldn't come to agree to a new contract extension.

Therefore, barring a championship run in the 2020 NBA playoffs, D'Antoni was expected to move on from Houston without an extension to return. Now, D'Antoni joins the head coaches market while the Rockets will search for the organization's next head coach for the first time in four offseasons. 

According to Yahoo Sports' NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the Rockets are "expected" to take a "strong look" at Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue, for the new head coaching vacancy. While a handful of organizations have their eyes on the former head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, no franchise has been linked to Lue more than the Philadelphia 76ers at this point.

Per several reports, the Sixers are expected to pursue Lue this offseason aggressively, and the interest is reportedly mutual. However, that was before the James Harden, Russell Westbrook-led Houston Rockets needed a head coach. 

Despite the questions surrounding Lue's ability to successfully coach a winning team without LeBron James on his roster, the Clippers assistant is a popular candidate because he's proven he can handle coaching a team with multiple stars on it. The idea of joining the Sixers, who have two young All-Stars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on board, is likely an intriguing situation for any coach on Philly's radar.

However, the personnel surrounding those two could make the situation complicated. Before, after the Brooklyn Nets locked in Steve Nash, it seemed the Sixers' job could be at the top of some coach's wishlists considering the talent on board. Now that the Rockets have a vacancy, though, Philly's got some tough competition if Houston does pursue a coach of high interest like Lue or Billy Donovan.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

