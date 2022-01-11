76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to continue their hot streak on Monday night. With wins over the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers entered the new year on a three-game win streak.

Last Monday, the 76ers opened up 2022 with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. As many expected, the Sixers took care of business with ease against the Rockets at home last Monday as they picked up their fourth-straight win.

After hitting the road for a one-game trip against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers collected their fifth-straight victory before heading home once again to host the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this year.

With a win over the Spurs, the Sixers could tie their season-high win streak with a sixth-straight victory. Sure enough, they did just that as they put the Spurs away, closing out their week with a perfect 3-0 record.

After getting a practice session in on Sunday, the Sixers hit the road to Houston for another matchup against the Rockets. Initially, the Sixers and the Rockets were supposed to meet again later this month. But ahead of last Monday's game, the NBA announced the matchup would be moved up.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Rockets battle it out for a second time this season? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Date: Monday, January 10, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rockets TV Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Rockets Listen: KBME 790/KTRH 740

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -549, HOU +410

Total O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook