76ers Rookie Jared McCain in Company With Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard
It goes without saying that this is not how the Philadelphia 76ers expected to open the season. Following their impressive offseason, they expected to be in the title conversation. However, injuries and other factors have led to them being towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
While things have been rough for the Sixers, there has been some good that's come from it. Most notably, the emergence of rookie guard Jared McCain.
Amid being shorthanded, Nick Nurse has called on guys like McCain to attempt to fill the void left by their stars. The No. 16 pick has made the most of this opportunity, proving that he's capable of being a productive piece right away.
Through the first six weeks of the season, McCain has looked like one of the NBA's top rookies. Currently, he is averaging 16.5 PPG and 2.6 APG while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Along with making a strong case for Rookie of the Year, McCain has gotten himself in exclusive company with a pair of All-Stars.
Starting in place of Paul George, McCain posted 24 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in a nail-biting loss to the Orlando Magic. Following this performance, he became one of three rookies with at least 329 points, 46 threes, and 51 assists in his first 20 games. The other two being Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard.
McCain has been a diamond in the rough for the Sixers as they attempt to salvage their season. His play is not only paying dividends for the team now, but will be crucial for the franchise moving forward. With so much money tied up in the big three, they need players who can produce on team-friendly contracts. Based on what we've seen thus far, McCain is looking like a starter-level prospect while being on his rookie deal.
Being shorthanded was the primary reason McCain got extended minutes early on. However, with how he's played as of late, he is sure to be a mainstay in the rotation no matter what for the Sixers moving forward.