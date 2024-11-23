76ers Rookie Jared McCain Makes NBA History After Win vs Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-2025 campaign has been off to a rough start. Leading up to Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers had just two wins in 14 games.
As tough as the stretch has been, the Sixers can feel good about what their rookie first-rounder, Jared McCain, has put on display. As McCain has slid into the starting five in the absence of some key veterans, he’s putting together a historic run.
Following Friday’s victory over the Nets, it was revealed that McCain’s performance put him in a league of his own as he made NBA history.
McCain has the most three-pointers made by a player in their first five career starts.
McCain’s first start came against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. He checked in for 38 minutes and attempted a career-high 13 threes per game. The rookie hit on six of them, exceeding five threes in one night for the first time in his career.
In the following game, McCain checked in for 31 minutes against the Orlando Magic. He put up ten shots from beyond the arc and made half of them. Once again, He collected five threes in one game for the second time in his career.
When the Sixers battled it out against the Miami Heat on the road this past Monday night, McCain put up nine shots from three, adding four to his total. The Wednesday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies featured a 3-7 showing from beyond the arc for McCain.
Then Friday’s game against the Nets was another outing with double-digit attempts. McCain put up 11 threes, making over 50 percent. It was the third time he made at least five threes in a single game.
While the Sixers were in the midst of a five-game losing streak, McCain’s hot shooting helped them climb out of that hole.
The rookie guard finished the outing with 30 points on 55 percent shooting from the field. McCain has totaled 24 threes over the past five games. Since taking on a role as a starter, the rookie guard has averaged 27 points on 48 percent shooting from beyond the arc.