All 76ers

76ers Rookie Jared McCain’s Injury Shifts Major Award Odds

What did Jared McCain's injury do to the Rookie of the Year odds?

Justin Grasso

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) in action against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) in action against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Jared McCain went down with an injury, he was widely viewed as the favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

While McCain doesn’t have a timeline in place for his injury recovery just yet, one major sportsbook assumes he won’t be eligible to take home the major award at the end of the season.

According to FanDuel, McCain is no longer in the Rookie of the Year picture. As a result, there is a new favorite coming out of Texas.

San Antonio Spurs’ fourth-overall pick Stephon Castle is now the favorite, with his odds set at +150.

Spurs rookie Stephon Castl
Dec 6, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The following two are New Orleans Pelicans’ Yves Missi (+250) and Los Angeles Lakers’ Dalton Knecht (+500). The first-overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, comes in fourth with odds set at +1000.

This season, McCain appeared in 23 games for the 76ers. Although he didn’t have a steady role in the rotation right off the bat, it didn’t take long for Nick Nurse to consistently utilize the rookie as injuries piled up. McCain ended up doing well enough to keep his minutes when the team got healthier.

Spending 25 minutes on the court throughout his first stretch, McCain has averaged 15 points on 46 percent shooting from the field. He’s also launching six threes per game, averaging 38 percent from deep.

Weeks before his injury, McCain revealed that winning the Rookie of the Year nod was a highlighted goal of his. Unfortunately, his opportunity seemingly slipped away when he reported knee soreness following Philly’s Friday night loss against the Indiana Pacers last week.

The Sixers had McCain get an MRI on his knee. It turned out he was dealing with a lateral meniscus tear. On Tuesday, McCain underwent surgery to repair his injury. For the time being, his recovery timeline is not clear.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News