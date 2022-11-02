76ers Rule Out De’Anthony Melton vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering their Wednesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards shorthanded.

Going into the matchup, the Sixers had their star big man Joel Embiid on the injury report once again. Earlier this week, Embiid missed Philadelphia’s matchup against the Wizards as he was dealing with a non-COVID illness. Embiid’s absence on Monday marked the second matchup he missed in three games.

Wednesday’s game will make it two in a row for Embiid. Before Doc Rivers’ pregame press conference, the Sixers ruled out the big man. Shortly after, Rivers revealed that Embiid has been battling the flu and hasn’t been around the team.

Embiid won’t be the only key player out on Wednesday night. In addition, the Sixers have ruled out their veteran guard, De’Anthony Melton. According to the team, Melton is dealing with lower-back stiffness.

Typically when Embiid misses a matchup, Melton gets moved to the Sixers’ starting lineup as PJ Tucker shifts to the center spot. Now that Melton is out on Wednesday night, the Sixers will elevate Matisse Thybulle to the starting lineup.

Despite a slow start with the Sixers this season, Melton has really hit his stride lately. In eight games, Melton averaged 22 minutes on the floor, producing 9.5 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.6 rebounds. On defense, he’s swiped two steals per game.

As for Thybulle, he was out of the rotation to start the year. Since the Sixers figured they needed a boost on defense, Thybulle started picking up more minutes late last week. Not only is the young defensive standout back in the team’s rotation, but he’ll earn some playing time in the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.