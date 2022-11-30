76ers Rumors: James Harden Could Return vs. Rockets?

James Harden could be back in the mix for the 76ers soon.

After a tough stretch filled with injuries to the starting lineup, the Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to get some key reinforcements back in the fold as they look to continue building on the momentum they’ve recently developed.

Sixers star guard James Harden was the first member of the team to suffer a notable setback this season. In the November 2 matchup against the Washington Wizards, Harden injured his foot. Although he finished the matchup, the star guard was diagnosed with a tendon strain the following day.

As a result, Harden was expected to miss approximately one month’s worth of games. Barring any unexpected setbacks within the next few days, it seems likely Harden will return on time.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden is “targeting return” on the Sixers’ current road trip. With games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Houston Rockets, Harden is hoping to be back in the lineup for the Rockets matchup next Monday.

Before going out with an injury earlier this month, Harden appeared in nine games. During that time, he averaged 37 minutes on the floor, putting up 22 points per game, and shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc.

In addition to scoring, Harden averaged ten assists and seven rebounds.

With Joel Embiid returning from his multi-game absence on Monday, Harden would be the next injured starter to get back out on the floor if he indeed returns next week. That would leave Tyrese Maxey, who is dealing with a small fracture in his foot, as the only starter without a target date for return at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_