76ers Second-Round Rookie's Reaction to Preseason Debut
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers started their preseason slate of games with a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers, giving players a chance to get their reps in ahead of the new season while giving fans a chance to see all of the new players that the front office brought in during the offseason
It also allowed the new draft class of players to get their debut in front of a packed Wells Fargo Center out of the way, with both Jared McCain and Adem Bona getting considerable minutes.
While McCain would come into the game in the second quarter, Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse waited to put in the former UCLA star until the third quarter, coming in for Guerschon Yabusele.
Across the 15 minutes of time on the court, Bona would put up five points while recording four rebounds and two steals.
Following the match, the former UCLA big man expressed his relief for getting his debut out of the way, noting that he was nervous before seeing his name get called to check in.
"It's amazing, I was nervous on the bench the whole time but it was good to get out there and get it out of the way," said Bona, "to play the first game with the Sixers, it was an amazing time for me."
With his first game out of the way, it would be safe to say that Bona will continue to rack up minutes on the court as Philadelphia's preseason slate rolls on, with their first look at an NBA team coming on Friday, when the Minnesota Timberwolves come into the Wells Fargo Center.
More 76ers on SI
76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions
Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut
Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game