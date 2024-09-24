76ers Send Message to Phillies After Hitting Rare Accomplishment
It’s always Brotherly Love between professional sports teams in the city of Philadelphia. Every year before the Philadelphia 76ers fire up the start of the season, they tend to show love to their neighbors, who are hitting a critical part of the regular season in their leagues.
The Philadelphia Phillies are playoff-bound in the MLB. While they’ve had a routine appearance in the postseason over the last few seasons, they hit a rare milestone on Monday night with a big win over the Chicago Cubs.
For the first time in over a decade, the Phillies have clinched the NL East.
The Sixers took to social media to congratulate them.
“THE FIGHTINS … Let’s go Phillies.”
The Phillies still have a long way to go, but it’s safe to say their regular season was a major success.
After taking down the Cubs on Monday, Philadelphia improved to 93-64 on the year. Their closest division rival is the New York Mets, who are five and a half games back with an 87-69 record.
The Phillies will continue competing on Tuesday night with a matchup at home against the Cubs once again. The series will close out on Wednesday. After that, the Phillies will look to conclude their regular season run with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on the road.
As for the Sixers, they are patiently waiting for their chance to get to the regular season. Next week, the team will fire up its 2024 training camp, which is set to take place in the Bahamas. After a few days out of town, the Sixers will return home to fire up their preseason with a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers.
On October 23, the Sixers will begin the regular season with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at home.