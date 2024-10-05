All 76ers

76ers Send Message to Phillies Ahead of 2024 Postseason Run

The Philadelphia 76ers wish the Phillies luck ahead of their 2024 Postseason run.

Justin Grasso

Sep 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain throws the first pitch before game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Metsmat Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for their preseason run, the city of Philadelphia will be paying close attention to a few local sports teams as the major clubs are all in action. For the Philadelphia Phillies, they have a lot of the attention as they gear up for a postseason run.

On Saturday, the Phillies will fire up Game 1 of their Division Series against the New York Mets.

The Sixers’ social media team took to X to send a message to their neighbors ahead of the first pitch.

“You know what time it is!! #RedOctober,” the Sixers wrote.

“Good Luck in the Playoffs Phillies.”

The Sixers put together a graphic that features 76ers head coach Nick Nurse tossing on a Phillies hat. It also shows one of the team’s newest rookies posing with the Phillie Phanatic before tossing out the first pitch at a game last month.

The connection between the Phillies and the Sixers remains strong. When the MLB is in its offseason, Phillies players who are in the market still tend to show face at the Wells Fargo Center to support the hoops team.

In the past, the Sixers frequently had players attend Phillies games, especially in the postseason.

Once again, the Phillies enter the postseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the MLB. All season long, they led the way in their division. They finished the regular season with 95 wins and 67 losses. They wrapped up the run six games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

On Saturday, the Phillies take on the Mets, who finished 89-73.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are wrapping up their training camp in the Bahamas. Next week, they fire up their preseason run with a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers on Monday.

